Khloé Kardashian just made it clear: she isn’t here for any body slander, particularly when it’s geared towards a pregnant woman.
Ahead of the season 15 premiere, Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to explain why her lips look larger on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “PSA I was pregnant during the entire season of KUWTK,” she wrote in a quote post. According to Kardashian, some women get “pregnancy lips,” and she went on to explain that while she “hated it” and a lot of wild things happen to a woman’s body and face while pregnant. She points out that the difference between her and those other women, though, is the fact that she still had to film a show during her pregnancy.
Advertisement
“Just watch the show and be kind about my growing body and lips,” she ended her statement with. “Pregnant women should be off limits.” This should be a no-brainer, but alas many moms-to-be still have their changing bodies and actions ridiculed and questioned. That’s why this isn’t the first time Kardashian has clap backed at her haters.
Another instance occurred back in 2017, when she was still pregnant with True, her daughter with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The then mom-to-be tweeted a response to critics of her pregnancy workouts.
“For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended,” she wrote. “Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing shit.” She also referenced a fitpregnancy.com article in the post and reminded trolls that exercising while pregnant is actually beneficial.
Clapback season extends beyond just pregnancy in Kardashian’s world. Recently, she’s called out “mommy shamers” who criticized her for daring to take a night off from being with baby True, as well as a Twitter user that said her baby was "not cute at all."
"What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child’s appearance?" she asked the user in reference to the comments about True. "What type of disgusting human being are you? It’s pathetic that you are this miserable in your life."
Yikes. First rule in keeping up with the Kardashians: don’t come for Khloé.
Advertisement