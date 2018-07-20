20 Years Later, A Professional Piercer Debunks THAT Parent Trap Scene

Why the apple?

Thompson explains that it was held there to steady the ear: "The ear is spongey and moves around a lot. Putting something behind it, on the back, makes it a little easier," he says. It also keeps you from poking your fingers or neck with the needle as it slides through the other side. But you won't find fruit in Thompson's parlor. "Clients always come in and bring up this scene with the fruit," he admits. "I always joke that no fruit will be harmed in this piercing." Instead most piercers using body forceps or a clamp to hold the skin in place.