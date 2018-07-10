While the world was waiting to hear what Selena Gomez had to say about Justin Bieber's engagement to Hailey Baldwin (seriously, can we please just let Gomez live?) someone thought to ask her a different hard-hitting question. How does Gomez feel about Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson getting hitched?
In an interview with Clevver News pegged to Hotel Transylvania 3, Gomez was asked how her vampiric character Mavis might feel about the quick engagement between the "No Tears Left To Cry" songstress and the Saturday Night Live star. The 13 Reasons Why producer joked that she had no idea what Mavis would say about it — but she has some very warm thoughts for the couple.
"I would say it's amazing and beautiful," Gomez told the outlet.
Andy Samberg, who was also in the interview, added his own "congratulations" for the couple. But, unfortunately, nobody asked what Hotel Transylvania's Jonathan had to say about the upcoming nuptials.
As for that other engagement (the one involving Gomez's fairly recent ex-boyfriend), Gomez is already being hounded by paparazzi for her opinion. For the record? She's not obligated to give it. Whether Gomez is genuinely happy for Bieber or less-than-thrilled by this quickie marriage proposal, that's between her and whatever group chat she wants to share her truth with.
And honestly, why should Gomez care? She's got a lot going on! Her horrific short film with Petra Collins just dropped. Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why scored a third season. Her track "Back To You" was declared Song of the Summer by Rolling Stone. (Gomez even teased a new collaboration with a woman artist in the extended Clevver News interview, so... Taylor Swift? Got anything to share?!?)
I don't know what Hotel Transylvania's Mavis would say about people continuing to bug Gomez about this, but I say, maybe back off.
Check out Gomez's interview with Clevver News below:
