Justin Bieber Seen Out With Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son's Girlfriend's Older Sister

While Selena Gomez is in Sydney, Australia on a yacht with a ukelele, Justin Bieber is finding time for himself in Los Angeles. The on-again, off-again power couple is apparently on a break at the moment, according to tabloids, which explains why each of them are currently on opposite sides of the world. And it explains why neither of them are alone.
Last night, fans and paparazzi spotted Bieber attending a Craig David show at the Roxy with a blonde model who may look familiar if also happen to be a dedicated fan of Bieber's small friend group. A man of many hit singles, Bieber has never been too blessed in the BFF-department, but he does have one guy that falls into that category: Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of The Terminator and former California governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Bieber and Schwarzenegger hang out often — plane rides, vineyards visits, and red carpets — and they are usually in the company of Schwarzenegger's girlfriend, Abby Champion. And now, it seems like Champion's sister just joined the mix.
Yes, Bieber was spotted with Baskin Champion, the 23-year-old former Miss Alabama winner and current model, and older sister Abby, 21, who is also a model. Some sites also claim that Baskin has a boyfriend, which suggests that her and Bieber could just be good friends, hanging out together because they run in the same clique. Or they could be casually dating while he and Gomez are on a break. Or they could be literally anything else in-between. From her Instagram, Baskin looks like your average Southern pageant star turned L.A. model, complete with famous friends, a cute dog, and Beliebers blowing up her mentions.
Either way, you now have an excuse to be invested in new Jelena drama, listen to Craig David, and take this Justin Bieber girlfriend name generator quiz.
