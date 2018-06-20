Selena Gomez Goes Full Art House Horror Queen In This Creepy New Video

On Wednesday, photographer and filmmaker Collins shared multiple videos featuring Gomez that will seemingly be in conjunction with Instagram's latest innovation, IGTV.
The new development within the Instagram app will allow creators to post videos up to one hour in length. (A separate app is reportedly on its way as well.) While IGTV has yet to roll out globally, Collins shared some of these videos via her Instagram story and in her grid — and, umm, they're more than a little unsettling.
Titled A Love Story, this Collins-helmed short is a slow-burning nightmare — one in which Gomez takes a bath with someone else's face.
Is it a mask? Is it actual human flesh? And if it is... how did Gomez get that face in the first place?
These are all questions we'll have to wait until the official video's release to find out, though, umm, there's also a chance none of it will ever be explained in full.
A Love Story dir by mee ? lil short with @selenagomez ? u can watch excerpts from it on IGTV on my profile⛓ bts: @monibelle dp: @kevinhayden prop master: @sarahsitkin set: @davidjameswhite_ cd: @nathanmitchell_ edited by : @sofia___________ producded by: @itsevaevans @anchor_light first ac: @kudos2yuya written by: @realmelissabroder wrangler lol : @annaballins
Collins' Instagram story includes even more clips from the new short film, including one in which the "Bad Liar" singer eats frosting off her own legs with a butcher's knife. In another chilling moment, Gomez coyly reveals that she is sucking on an eyeball.
So Sad Today author Melissa Broder was also involved with the project, as she revealed Wednesday on Twitter.
"stills from A Love Story, a horror short directed by @petracollins with text written by me starring @selenagomez you can watch excerpts on petra’s IGTV channel," wrote Broder.
stills from A Love Story, a horror short directed by @petracollins with text written by me starring @selenagomez— so sad today (@sosadtoday) June 20, 2018
you can watch excerpts on petra’s IGTV channel ?? pic.twitter.com/jO0vMsZqzH
Gomez's previous collaboration with Collins, "Fetish," was similar to A Love Story in aesthetic, and also featured Gomez eating a bunch of weird stuff. However, unlike A Love Story, that "weird stuff" did not include other people's body parts.
