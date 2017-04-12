Selena Gomez can't keep those plans to herself.
Though she didn't elaborate on exact details, the singer did reveal that she's got a mysterious new project in the works. Just hours ago Gomez posted a photo of her posing with sisters Petra and Anna Collins, two young women with very cool careers. Anna is an artist, ballet teacher, and sometime vlogger while Petra is a photographer and artist whose "dreamy, hyper-feminine aesthetic" was profiled in The New Yorker last fall.
Are they just new friends, or has the 13 Reasons Why executive producer found some new collaborators?
"Always playing and working on something magical," the 23-year-old pop star and actress teased as she shared a Polaroid of her posing with the sisters in front of what appears to be a large artwork featuring an oversized heart, a cross, and the words "God is."
So, what's it all about? Gomez has previously revealed that she's "working on a special project" with Coach. It's possible that the Collins sisters, neither of whom shared their own images from their day out with Gomez, will be photographing some sort of campaign for that project. They could also be collaborating on a magazine editorial.
What makes it all such a mystery is the fact that Gomez has so many irons in the fire. She sings. She acts. She brings YA novels to life. She poses for magazines like Vogue. She's an activist. She's the queen of Instagram. This "something magical" could literally be anything from a music video shoot to a Wizards of Waverly Place reunion (which would be very magical indeed).
Our best guess: The Weeknd is involved. Gomez's new boyfriend (cough, also a Canadian) just posted this image taken in Marfa, Texas, which is exactly the sort of artsy, desert-y locale where her photo appears to have been shot.
We're pulling for an ethereal engagement photo shoot featuring cowboys. What say you?
