Selena Gomez is getting ready to drop her new music video for "Fetish," but before she does, she's peppering her Instagram with sneak peeks at what's to come.
The 13 Reasons Why producer has made this the summer of new Selena Gomez music — she released not one, but two videos for her song "Bad Liar," and now that "Fetish" with Gucci Mane has debuted, it's about time we get a visual representation as well. Fortunately, it is fast-approaching: According to Gomez's Instagram, we'll see the "Fetish" video on Wednesday and get to witness Gomez chilling out in a walk-in freezer. You know, as one does.
Gomez shared two stills and a short video from "Fetish" to her Instagram, and it's enough to make you both curious and cold by association. (Selena, girl, where is your sweater?!?)
"Fetish Video directed by @petrafcollins and ft. @laflare1017 coming Wednesday," Gomez wrote in all three Instagram captions. (Collins, as fans may remember, also shot promotional photos for "Bad Liar.")
This isn't the first music video we've seen this summer to feature a pop star hanging out where meat typically chills. Katy Perry's "Bon Appetit" video opened with the singer underneath plastic wrap in a freezer, insinuating that she was about to be devoured. The good thing about this video is that we don't have any evidence that someone wants to eat Gomez — only that her world is very, very cold.
Fans have a lot of feelings about the upcoming teases.
"Hiding in the freezer? Me at work when I don't wanna deal w costumers," joked one fan in the comments section of one of her Instagram pics.
"I thought u were going to say that it's out and I almost jumped and screamed out of excitement until I realized that I have to wait even more," another wrote, followed by heartbreak emoji.
"Nope Im not crying its the onions in the background," said a third.
Wednesday better hurry up and get here.
