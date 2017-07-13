Selena Gomez has got a new song, and it's pretty much perfect for your Spotify "Staring Intently At My Crush While Biting My Lip" playlist.
"Fetish," written by Leland and featuring an appearance by Gucci Mane, is the pop star's follow-up to last month's "Bad Liar." And, yes, as the title suggests, the new track is sexy as hell.
Whereas "Bad Liar" — and its '70s-themed music video featuring multiple Selenas in a bizarre love triangle — had a playful, flirtatious vibe, "Fetish" is more seductive and slowed down. There's no more coy crushing. Gomez and her guy (cough, The Weeknd) are in deep.
Let's just say that the former Wizards of Waverly Place star isn't beating around the bush with this chorus.
"You got a fetish for my love / I push you out and you come right back / Don’t see a point in blaming you / If I were you I’d do me too"
Gucci Mane drops in on the bridge.
"The way you walk, the way you talk / I blame you cuz it's all your fault / Ya playin hard don’t turn me off / Ya acting hard but I know you soft / You my fetish, I’m so with it / All these rumors bein' spreaded / Might as well go head and whip it cuz they sayin we already did it / Call on Gucci if ya ever need and I’ll be South Beach in the drop top gleaming / Order diamonds, Aquafina / Just need you in a blue bikini"
The audio video — remember when these were literally just words on a screen? — ramps up the sex appeal. That's thanks to a close-up of Gomez's perfectly exfoliated and moisturized lips, which alternate between mouthing the words to her new tune and seductively nibbling on her manicured fingers. Note to self: Get the name of that lip gloss.
If the singer's Instagram teasers are anything to go by, the actual video will be even hotter. Or maybe just damper. Feast your eyes on this rain-soaked clip.
No word on when the full video will be released, but you can tide yourself over with this in the meantime.
