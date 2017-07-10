After the confusing love triangle that was "Bad Liar," there is no telling what unique music video concept Selena Gomez is going to share with the world next. And upon watching the latest teaser for "Fetish," we still don't know.
The actress-singer's upcoming single, which is set to release later this week, does not appear to be the same 70s angsty teen vibe as her "Bad Liar" narrative despite it first being teased at the very end of the music video. Gomez is no longer the forlorn teen watching her father, a teacher, act promiscuously at work with a woman who isn't her mother. Instead, this "Fetish" Gomez is telling the story of her own flirtations and indulging in the thought of someone fetishizing over her. From the video, I'd venture to say that she is an introspective art student. A girl in a yellow dress who stares into the sun while the sprinklers run and uses a vintage camera to take blurry, but meaningful photos. You know the type.
Even though the promos are vague, we do have another clue: the first batch of lyrics (there are a few already on Genius).
It starts out simply enough with a direct intro: "Love/ Love/ Love/ Love."
From there, Gomez takes over:
"You got a fetish for my love (love)
I push you out and you come right back (right back)
Don't see a point in blaming (you-oo-oo-oo)
If I were you I'd do me (too-oo-oo-oo)
Watch the video below, and prepare yourself for whatever this could mean when the video drops on July 13.
