Katharine McPhee (Probably) Doesn't Care What You Think About Her Engagement

What’s all the commotion, you may be wondering? Well there is a bit of an age difference between the two. Foster is in his late 60s, while McPhee is in her mid-30s. And McPhee will be Foster’s fifth wife. He separated from Yolanda Hadid (yes, mother to Bella and Gigi ) in 2017, after six years. His first marriage was in 1972, which means he started getting married before McPhee was even born. And Foster played piano at McPhee’s first wedding to Nick Cokas, People reports.