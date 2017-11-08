Katharine McPhee Says "People Can Say Whatever They Want" About Her Rumored Romance With Gigi Hadid's Stepdad
Being Katharine McPhee sounds exhausting. The actress, who currently stars as the token "normal" person in a crew of crime-solving geniuses on Scorpion, spends countless hours on set alongside her ex-boyfriend Elyes Gabel only to come home to witness the rumor mill working overtime to peg her relationship status with David Foster.
They attend a basketball game together? Tweets are fired off claiming that they must be head-over-heels in love. She hangs out with him on his birthday? They're definitely boning. After months of playing along, Entertainment Tonight reports that McPhee is ready to clear the air...sort of.
In a recent interview with Health magazine, McPhee talked about the man she believes is "an incredible person."
"We're very close friends, and we've been friends for a long time," she said. "I'm really, really fond of [Foster]...I've known him since I was 21-years-old, you know? He produced my first single. So he's been really good to me. People can say whatever they want."
OK, so that statement doesn't exactly expel the rumors. To make things weirder, McPhee also told Health that he is "pretty single," which is an unclear measurement of singleness. Maybe it's just a sign of the times; after all, Facebook allows people to mark "it's complicated" as a relationship status.
Of course, "pretty single" could also mean, "I will tell you about my love life when I'm good and ready, thank you very much," which would a sentiment I would totally support.
Sure, it's entertaining to guess who's getting down with who in Hollywood — even Foster's daughter, Erin, has joined in on the fun — but ultimately, celebrities don't owe us anything. We're not entitled to the deets on McPhee's dating life, and no paparazzi photo frenzy is going to change that.
For now, just let McPhee have a good time promoting her new jazz album, I Fall in Love Too Easily, which is all about how she's a sucker for romance and...OMG, maybe she is in love with Foster?
