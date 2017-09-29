Bella Hadid Is Not Competing With Gigi For Modeling Gigs

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid are two of the hottest names in fashion right now. They're also two of our favorite celebrity sisters, and it seems like they've always got each other's backs. So what happens when they're both up for the same job? In a recent Harper's Bazaar Arabia interview, Bella answered that question.
"Most of the time, our markets are completely different," she said, "and if we get booked on a job and she gets it or I get it, we’re both happy for each other. There are enough jobs in the world for both of us. There’s no reason for us to be mad at each other or competitive. So if she gets it, then good for her. We’re in the family so she can buy me a pair of shoes."
We're not surprised by her attitude, since the sisters have always been supportive of each other. At an Anna Sui show earlier this month, they walked the runway with their arms around each other when Gigi was missing a shoe. And last year, when Bella won Model of the Year at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards, she thanked her sister on the red carpet, describing their relationship as "such a beautiful thing."
"I feel it's hard to be in a business by yourself," she said. "And the fact that I have her with me at all times, I can call her and ask her about things, is so amazing."
Not to mention, Bella and Gigi have both supported their brother Anwar's modeling career. He and Bella co-starred in Zadig & Voltaire's spring/summer 2017 campaign, and he told Teen Vogue last year that his sisters helped him perfect his eye expressions.
The Hadid siblings are living proof that nobody has to fail in order for someone else to succeed.
