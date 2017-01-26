Bella & Anwar Hadid Took Their Sibling Status To The Next Level

Anwar Hadid has said his sisters Gigi and Bella are an inspiration to him, both personally and professionally. And between his Hugo Boss Menswear campaign and multiple magazine covers, he's already taking after them. So, it was only a matter of time before he and his sisters joined forces. Anwar and Bella are starring side by side in Zadig & Voltaire's spring/summer 2017 campaign, Elle reports, and they both look the part. The collection is full of sequined pants, floral patterns, suede boots, and leather bags. Both models show off the bold looks in active, playful poses. The campaign, which marks Zadig's 20th anniversary, lasts from January through May. It also includes DJ Clara 3000, known for mixing beats for fashion shows, and Dutch model Vera Van Erp. Now, we're crossing our fingers for a fashion campaign with all three Hadid siblings.
the two Hadid siblings are fronting Zadig & Voltaire S/S 2017 campaign. i'm beyond proud of them❤ pic.twitter.com/KjQNDCm1bt— ️ (@hadidsrita) January 25, 2017
Advertisement