Anwar Hadid’s First Fashion Campaign Is Here, Because It Was Only A Matter Of Time

This story was originally published on January 22, 2017.
Like mother, like daughters, like...son. It looks like Anwar Hadid is following in the well-heeled footsteps of his big sisters Bella & Gigi, and his proud mama. After making an appearance on the runway for Moschino and Fenty Puma x Rihanna, the 17-year-old just landed his very first fashion campaign with Hugo Boss Menswear's HUGO line.
Fans of the famous fam got a sneak peek from Yolanda Hadid back when she posted a behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram in June, but the campaign photos have finally been released. Cosmo reports that the images were shot in the California desert by Harley Weir.
Anwar can be seen in three different looks. In one shot, he's wearing what looks like a "Hotline Bling" inspired knit sweater. In the other two (more desert-appropriate) shots, he's sporting a short-sleeved pajama-inspired top and a red-tipped satin blazer. His 1999 tattoo is on full display, and we get the message loud and clear: we're old.
According to Grazia, Anwar is signed to IMG Models and has graced the pages of L'Uomo Vogue, Nylon, and Vogue Hommes. When are we getting a high-fashion family portrait with the whole Hadid brood? It's only a matter of time.