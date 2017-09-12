Gigi Hadid Lost Her Shoe On The Runway, & We Loved It

Out of the hundreds of shows that make up Fashion Month, there are bound to be some mishaps. Or, in the case of Gigi Hadid at the Anna Sui show on Monday, some wardrobe malfunctions. As the catwalk pro strut her stuff for the New York designer, one thing was missing: a shoe. Quelle horreur! The model handled it like a pro, though, thanks to a little help from sister Bella.
Thanks to Fashionista writer Tyler McCall's expert front row video skills, we got a glimpse of the sisters closing the show together. As the models took their final walk, the Hadids can be seen holding each other as Gigi walks with just one shoe on. To be honest, if you weren't looking down, you'd have never known she didn't have both platform heels on. Because when you're a boss, that's just how it's done — y'know?
While the Internet preserves snippets of model falls and wardrobe malfunctions via mashups on YouTube (which, we won't post here), we're pretty sure this won't be a part of any of them. Now, we're aware this isn't necessarily breaking news, but it is pretty cool seeing the two have each other's back during the whirlwind that is New York Fashion Week. Cue the Cheetah Girls theme song, and peep the video below to see the Hadids in action.
