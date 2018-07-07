Katharine McPhee (Probably) Doesn't Care What You Think About Her Engagement

Earlier this week, news broke that our former American Idol finalist, star of the cult hit Smash, and current star of Waitress on Broadway Katharine McPhee is engaged to legendary music producer and songwriter David Foster. Apparently it was cause for a lot of commentary on McPhee’s social channels, because she took to Twitter to send a message to the armchair critics of the world.
She started with a pretty low-key bit of fun after the two returned from a vacation in Italy, writing, “Guys HELLO! I’m back in America and back on stage tonight. Were you saying anything? What did I miss?”
guys HELLO! i’m back in america and back on stage tonight. were you saying anything? what did i miss?— Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) July 5, 2018
And then things got heated.
“Y'all should be worrying more about registering to vote and midterm elections than who’s marrying me,” McPhee wrote, with no small amount of snark. “Thank you for coming to my TED talk.”
y’all should be worrying more about registering to vote and midterm elections than who’s marrying me.— Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) July 6, 2018
Okay then! Guess her old comment that “people can say whatever they want” about this relationship may not stand?
What’s all the commotion, you may be wondering? Well there is a bit of an age difference between the two. Foster is in his late 60s, while McPhee is in her mid-30s. And McPhee will be Foster’s fifth wife. He separated from Yolanda Hadid (yes, mother to Bella and Gigi) in 2017, after six years. His first marriage was in 1972, which means he started getting married before McPhee was even born. And Foster played piano at McPhee’s first wedding to Nick Cokas, People reports.
McPhee broke the news on Twitter herself, on 3rd July.
Love who you love and do what you do, but in fairness there is a lot of history to unpack with these two.
