Katharine McPhee Is Engaged To (Yes, That) David Foster

Here's hoping that at least one song from Smash will play at their wedding.
According to TMZ, who confirmed it via the singer's reps, Katharine McPhee is engaged to David Foster. The Scorpion alum and the music producer were first rumored to have taken their friendship to the next level in 2017.
McPhee addressed the dating rumors to Health in fall of 2017, though she did not confirm a romantic relationship.
"I'm really, really fond of [Foster]...I've known him since I was 21-years-old," she told the outlet. "He produced my first single. So he's been really good to me. People can say whatever they want."
This will be Foster's fifth marriage, and McPhee's second. (She divorced Nick Cokas in 2016.) Foster, of course, was famously married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid, and therefore the one-time stepfather to Gigi and Bella Hadid. He is also the dad of actresses and Barely Famous reality stars Erin and Sara Foster.
Though McPhee keeps her relationship with Foster mostly off social media, she did recently tag him in a photo that she took while vacationing in Capri, Italy. Apparently, in addition to being her husband-to-be, Foster is also her photographer.
"if only you saw the first 50+ pics it took to get to these two @davidfoster," she wrote on Instagram, crediting her beau with taking the pic via camera emoji.
On Tuesday, she teased her engagement on Twitter, tweeting a simple diamond ring emoji coupled with a snarky Ariana Grande GIF.
"And what about it?"
Congrats to the happy couple.
