This Hilarious Capture Is The Only Celebrity Siblings Picture You Need To See

David Foster might not be a name that you recognize right off the bat, but it is definitely one that you have heard and seen — a lot. The famous composer is responsible for some memorable tracks, but he also is responsible for some of the most famous names in Hollywood: the Fosters, the Hadids, and the Jenners.
Vanity Fair connected the dots of Foster's lofty family tree (calling him "patient zero"), expounding on his four marriages, five biological kids, and a handful more of stepchildren. But nothing summarizes just how small Hollywood is (and how big their family is) like this photo uploaded by Erin Foster (daughter of David and Rebecca Dyer, his second of four wives). The 33-year-old, who stars on a VH1 series, Barely Famous, spoofing her privileged (but not too privileged) life with her sister, Sara, shared a snap of her with her 11 siblings throughout at the years in honor of National Siblings Day. She captioned the photo: "National sibling day is pretty chill when your dad has been married 4 times." The picture appears to have been taken at Foster's fourth wedding to Yolanda Foster (the two have now divorced) on November 11, 2011.
It's hilarious. (On social media, Erin constantly pokes fun at her dad's long list of ex-wives, and it's quite entertaining.) But we also have to talk about how star-studded this family is — and how unrecognizable the Hadids are.
First, can you spot the young smiling boy in the front? That's Anwar Hadid. Yes, moody and brooding budding model Anwar with the side-swooped bangs and big smile. Above and to the right of the 11-year-old are his two sisters, Gigi and Bella. Beyond that we have the happy newlyweds, followed by Erin and then, yes, that is Brody Jenner (her dad married his mom) of The Hills fame. Combine those big names with the rest of the marriages stemming from David (as laid out in a brilliant web on VF.com) and you get a pretty good grasp of Calabasas and beyond.
Nothing beats family! Especially when it makes up half of Hollywood.
