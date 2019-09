The buzz surrounding Boots Riley’s sci-fi film, Sorry To Bother You has grown to a deafening fever pitch since its debut at Sundance earlier this year. Riley’s debut film starring Atlanta’s Lakeith Stanfield , Westworld’s Tessa Thompson , and Call Me By Your Name’s Armie Hammer taps into the director’s history as an activist. Prior to releasing Sorry To Bother You, he was the frontman for the Oakland-based hip hop group, The Coup . So we aren’t surprised Sorry To Bother You takes a hard but hilarious look at Oakland, California in the midst of gentrification, following Cassius (played by Stanfield) as he rises through the ranks at a telemarketing job using his “white voice.” And while the plot is interesting to say the least (no spoilers here!), we have to say the best part of the social commentary film is simply how much fun it is to watch.