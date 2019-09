Ellen DeGeneres Is Going On Tour For The First Time In 15 Years

DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have been # relationshipgoals for more than 10 years (nine of which they've spent married). And though the two are incredibly busy (DeGeneres has her daily show, and de Rossi stars in Arrested Development), they still manage to find the time to keep each other on their toes. Earlier this year, de Rossi surprised DeGeneres by gifting her with the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, which would honor and continue the lifework of one of her heroes, scientist Dian Fossey. What a treat it'd be to see the couple support each other — or just dance together, honestly — in the special.