Ellen DeGeneres Is Going On Tour For The First Time In 15 Years

Bust out your happy dance. Ellen DeGeneres just announced that she's embarking on a standup comedy tour, An Evening with Ellen DeGeneres, this summer!
"I'm doing my first standup shows in 15 years," DeGeneres announced on Twitter Thursday. "I'm coming to Seattle, San Francisco and San Diego. Come see me."
So far, the tour has eight confirmed dates, all of which are slated for August on the West Coast, much to the chagrin of her fans from literally everywhere around the world. If you are one of the many who can't purchase a ticket and fly out to experience DeGeneres live, fear not. The final two performances, which will be held at Benaroya Hall in Seattle, Washington, will be part of her upcoming Netflix special, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
I’m doing my first standup shows in 15 years. I’m coming to Seattle, San Francisco and San Diego. Come see me. https://t.co/KTmQLV14kl pic.twitter.com/TfLarGG1t3— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 14, 2018
So far, DeGeneres hasn't stated what we can expect from her set or special (aside from the obvious that it'll leave audience members and viewers in stitches) and, if I may be so bold, I'd like to offer a few suggestions.
Bring back the "Oh Straight People" bit
Last October, DeGeneres unveiled a new segment called "Oh Straight People," in which she reads off a handful of headlines about the ridiculous things that people (in this instance, straight people) do on the regular. One such headline read, "Wife Stabs Husband with Ceramic Squirrel Because He Didn't Buy Beer."
A surprise appearance from her wife, Portia de Rossi
DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have been #relationshipgoals for more than 10 years (nine of which they've spent married). And though the two are incredibly busy (DeGeneres has her daily show, and de Rossi stars in Arrested Development), they still manage to find the time to keep each other on their toes. Earlier this year, de Rossi surprised DeGeneres by gifting her with the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, which would honour and continue the lifework of one of her heroes, scientist Dian Fossey. What a treat it'd be to see the couple support each other — or just dance together, honestly — in the special.
A look into bizarre beauty rituals
When it comes to the worlds of fashion and beauty, DeGeneres seems to have things on lock. However, that hasn't prevented her in the past from taking an inside look into some of the stranger trends out there (like, manicures featuring faces and hair courtesy of makeup artist Dain Yoon).
No matter what DeGeneres decides, it's sure to be a hoot.
