Mette Towley's Moves Will Convince You This $9 Mascara Is So Worth It

What has been the most transformative part of getting a buzzcut?

"Before, my routine was all about my hair. I had probably a gallon of hair products with me at a time, so I didn't even use as much makeup. Now, there's been this amazing shift for me where I'm seeing parts of my face in a new way and I have more time to invest in my routine because I'm not combing my hair, waiting for it to dry, putting the gel in, making sure my baby hairs are down — and those are beautiful things. I had a wonderful time having curly hair, but I'm really excited about my face being the first thing that people notice and connect with."