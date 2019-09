Naturally, these powerhouses are stoked to be working with a global brand — what model doesn't dream of landing a major beauty campaign? — but it's more than just looking pretty and posing with lipstick . "I used to look through magazines and I wanted what I was never able to have," Aboah tells us. "I wanted long, blonde hair. I didn't want freckles. I didn't see someone who looked like me. Now, I hope that through this campaign — whether it's Ashley, whether it's Achok, whether it's Gal, Raquel, or Imaan — that you'll be able to relate to one of us. That you'll see your beauty in one of us."