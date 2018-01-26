Aboah agrees. "People are putting some effort and time into making sure that we never have to walk backstage at a fashion show as women of color and feel ashamed about our hair and the color of our skin," she says. "It's definitely improving. Still we have our favorites. When we're backstage, we wait in line to get that one person who knows color foundation. I'm lucky enough that I don't have hair anymore. I probably won't grow hair until I can really see a change within the industry. I'm not going to walk in and have 10 hairdressers scream at how thick my hair is."