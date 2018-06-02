12 of 16

The Verdict: This just so happened to be the first mascara I tried in this challenge and it — prepare for an eye roll — blew my mind. The packaging might not be the prettiest of them all, but the formula is worth instant holy-grail status. With stacked bristles (of different sizes) and a super-wet formula, this mascara coats lashes fully without giving you an accidental smoky eye. But it's the long-lasting curl that really kept me happy throughout the day. By the time I had to rinse it off at night, I was sad to see it go. Needless to say, I'd shell out $9 for this one any time.