While we normally reserve our new music sweeps for Fridays, we'll make an exception for N.E.R.D's new beat — "Lemon" — featuring Rihanna. In addition to the one-minute rhyme by the bad gal, we get a music video featuring at least 30 seconds of her turning the scene into one reminiscent of Stranger Things.
Luckily, there are no DemoDogs in sight, but we are blessed with a clip of the "Wild Thoughts" singer shaving someone's head, Eleven-style. The woman is Mette Towley, a member of Pharrell's dance crew, the Baes. Towley goes on to spend the remainder of the video dancing solo, covered head-to-toe in glitter, to Rihanna's every word in an empty flea market lit by neon lights. In other words, it's pretty damn cool.
The single comes as a surprise to fans of the funk rock band composed of Williams, Chad Hugo, and Shay Haley. It's been seven years since the group last dropped an album, but there's still no confirmation on whether or not "Lemon" will be a one-off single. But if coming back with Rihanna in tow means we have to wait another seven years, then we totally will.
Besides the bass-heavy production, the introduction to the video still has us rocked. After a handful of celebrities buzzed their heads this year, we've had the short style on our minds. Sure, we're not quite ready to commit to the style, but lock us in a room with RiRi and a pair of clippers and we might just let her do whatever the hell she pleases to our hair.
