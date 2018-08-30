At a time like this (Labor Day Weekend sale time, that is), discounts aren’t exactly hard to come by. A quick glance at your inbox and you'll realize any and every retailer is pushing promo codes and incentives your way (they don't call America the Land of Free Gift With Purchase for nothing), making even the most disciplined of shoppers contemplate buying a few things they may or may not need. But even if your weekend shopping schedule has been arranged to a T, we suggest making room for one more.
The Outnet — a.k.a. the site that makes accessing designer goods without going completely broke a reality — is slashing select already-discounted prices an extra 50% from now until September 3. With it, those summer pieces that once lived only on your Instagram feed can now end up in your closet — think pieces from Simone Rocha, Roksanda, Marni, and more.
Though we'd prefer to keep something this good to ourselves (if you've ever shopped on The Outnet, you know its pieces can go fast), we scanned through over 4,700 items and nearly 50 pages to handpick the best of the best. Click on to get a head-start on your weekend shopping spree — and a quick note for those who live in New York: The Outnet offers same day delivery anywhere in the city, meaning everything you need to take your Labor Day style to the next level is just a click (and a speedy delivery truck) away.