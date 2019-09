The Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet Had Zero Chill

What's in a name? That which we call an award show by any other word would...be as out-there as the Billboard Music Awards ? We mean: Every year, the BMAs red carpet seems to get weirder and weirder. Where we more or less know what to expect from the televised events that make up awards season, the BMAs are a melting pot of all of them — er, what's left over. Okay, we know this isn't the Met Gala , but with the best names in music in attendance, you never know what you're going to get. And tonight's fashion was anything but one-note.