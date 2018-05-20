The Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet Had Zero Chill

What's in a name? That which we call an award show by any other word would...be as out-there as the Billboard Music Awards? We mean: Every year, the BMAs red carpet seems to get weirder and weirder. Where we more or less know what to expect from the televised events that make up awards season, the BMAs are a melting pot of all of them — er, what's left over. Okay, we know this isn't the Met Gala, but with the best names in music in attendance, you never know what you're going to get. And tonight's fashion was anything but one-note.
If it weren't for newcomer Dua Lipa, tonight's red carpet would have looked much closer to something of the best-in-club-attire. Where most celebrities opted to play it safe, sticking to flashy, lamé minidresses, a few kept it ultra-casual (we're looking at you, Yodel Boy) — and Grace VanderWaal, well, she just meant business. But that's what makes the Billboard Music Awards such a sight to see: The night is chock-full of performances that showcase a range of their own costume fashion, which is why the red carpet is the best preview.
You'll see what we mean in the slideshow ahead. This year's BMAs may not have included any viral fashion moments, but it sure did remind us that sometimes, a sequin cocktail dress will do.