Emma Roberts' New Sci-Fi Film Looks Like A Period Piece To Us

Emma Roberts is starring in a new sci-fi movie set in the not-too-distant future, but the wardrobe looks straight out of my all-time favorite Jane Austen adaptations and movies about the Queen Elizabeth I.
A buzz is accumulating around Paradise Hills, a thriller which tells the story of Uma (Roberts), the daughter of a wealthy businessman who is sent to a private sanitarium by a billionaire who decides he wants to marry Uma; however, he is also in the process of a hostile takeover of her father’s company. The exclusive sanitarium, Paradise Hills, is located on a private island where wealthy families send their daughters in the hopes of being reformed to become the perfect version of themselves. Obviously problematic, Uma begins to plot her escape after she meets Amarna (Eiza González), a fellow patient.
Roberts shared a photo of herself and González on set, and we have to say, if it weren’t for the small futuristic details — and Roberts’ pink hair — I would have thought this was set in the 16th century. They are definitely taking some style cues from the House of Tudor with the shape of the corsets (flat on top with the point on the bottom), the ruffled collar, as well as the rounded, caged shoulders on top of the tighter sleeves. Given the wardrobe, I have a lot of questions for our not-too-distant future selves. Namely, where are the pockets? I question the progress we’ve made in the future if all dresses don’t have pockets, but that’s just my two cents.
The star-studded cast includes Roberts; Milla Jovovich, known for her roles in Resident Evil and The Fifth Element; González, who you may know from Baby Driver; Danielle Macdonald, who starred in Sundance favorite Patti Cake$; New York rapper Awkwafina, who is also in the forthcoming film adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians; as well as Jeremy Irvine, who starred in War Horse.
There is no word yet on a release date. According to Paste magazine, the film is currently shooting in Spain. Based on the couple of behind-the-scenes shots Roberts shared, it looks like it will be a cinematically beautiful film.
