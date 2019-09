Emma Roberts' New Sci-Fi Film Looks Like A Period Piece To Us

Roberts shared a photo of herself and González on set, and we have to say, if it weren’t for the small futuristic details — and Roberts’ pink hair — I would have thought this was set in the 16th century. They are definitely taking some style cues from the House of Tudor with the shape of the corsets (flat on top with the point on the bottom), the ruffled collar, as well as the rounded, caged shoulders on top of the tighter sleeves. Given the wardrobe, I have a lot of questions for our not-too-distant future selves. Namely, where are the pockets? I question the progress we’ve made in the future if all dresses don’t have pockets, but that’s just my two cents.