Of course, this is far from the first time we've seen Austen's work translated to a screen, big or small. During 1995 and 1996, the author was all the rage in Hollywood. Another revival in Austen-interest peaked in the middle of the last decade.Here, we're cataloguing the most acclaimed adaptations and the ones that were widely panned. And just to be sure we stay somewhat objective, we sought the counsel of Claire Bellanti, president of the Jane Austen Society of North America. While Bellanti was careful to note that JASNA doesn't wish to "endorse" films — hoping that any and all versions will draw audiences to Austen's writings — Bellanti shared some comments regarding her personal favorites. Lauren Thompson, tour guide at the Jane Austen Centre in Bath, England, also shared her recommendations with Refinery29.So, read on, dear friend. And hey, we got through this without making a "truth universally acknowledged" reference.