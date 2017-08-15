The Cast Of Patti Cake$ Tells R29 What's On Their Characters' Playlists

I don’t want to give away too many spoilers, but it does take a woman for Patti to find her voice after she’s shut down by a man.What do you think this says about the need for women of influence and power, not just in rap, but across the board?

DM: "I think it’s important. Everyone wants to feel represented. I think that’s a really big thing. I think the more women we see in positions of power, the more young girls feel like they can do that. I know that that was me growing up. And I know that it relates to women and different body shapes and everything like that. You wanna feel like there is room for you in a place where you didn’t necessarily think there was. I wanted to be an actor and I didn’t necessarily see many people that looked like me growing up. It’s cool to be able to see these stories, see these people on screen and feel like ‘Oh, I can do that, too’ and it goes for all kinds of women."