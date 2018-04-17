Already wondering what you need to get at Target this weekend? Allow the retailer's latest — and perhaps most major — beauty announcement to help. Starting today, Target is adding 150 new beauty products to its ever-evolving personal-care section from women-owned brands that largely highlight the needs of WOC.
After spending the past couple of years bettering its skin-care, makeup, hair, and body-care aisles — with everything from capsule collections from top Korean beauty brands to a newfound commitment to transparency in natural products (with ingredients lists you can actually read) and even a signature fragrance line — the megastore is taking a major step forward to be as inclusive as it is expansive, adding eight new brands to its shelves, including internet favorites like Violet Voss, Makeup Geek, and Coloured Raine.
In a recent email newsletter, Christina Hennington, senior vice president of Beauty and Essentials at Target, noted that the retailer recognizes its customers' needs, especially when it comes to beauty preferences. “These eight new cosmetic brands will further our range of shade options — from foundation to lip — and are available at incredible prices," Hennington wrote. "We’ll continue to listen to our guests to understand what beauty products they’re looking for at Target, and look forward to seeing their response to these new cosmetic brands.”
As of today, you can find a portion of each brand's hero products on Target's site and on its in-store shelves starting May 20. Click ahead to check out every product you need to try now.