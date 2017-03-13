How Top Celeb Makeup Artists Would Spend $100 At Target

I love Target, you love Target, we all love Target — and that includes top celebrity makeup artists. You can probably guess where we’re going with this: Now that you know what our beauty editors would spend at the shopping mecca, it was only natural to tap professional MUAs next.
To find out exactly what makeup artists add to their carts, we challenged a few of our favorites to go on a fictional shopping spree with $100. And while we all know that it's easy to drop a bill at a megastore like this, you'll be shocked by just how many products they walked away with.
As you may suspect, the hauls don't disappoint. Think: A $14 eye strobing palette that Bella Hadid's makeup artist loves, a cream blush quad Chloë Grace Moretz's go-to makeup artist swears by, a body cream Priyanka Chopra's makeup artist uses to hydrate her clients’ faces before foundation, and more.
Put down the toaster, avoid the craft aisle, and head straight to the beauty section, because the picks ahead are expert-approved — and you're going to want them all.