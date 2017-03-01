Yo i just found out that "MUA" women have in their bios stood for "makeup artist". This whole time I thought they were blowing me a kiss— masenko (@nellychillin) February 26, 2017
Daaaamn Mua means Makeup Artist it's not a location lol ?. Aight Ima delete this later cant be going out bad like that ?— Rockie. (@IPhoneBoomin) February 10, 2017
So the acronym "mua" stands for "make-up artist" and not "municipal undergarment advisor" as I had previously suspected— Wet Ham (@jtamadmoney420) February 9, 2017
You guys my girl thought 'MUA' was @MannyMua733 last name ???— ruthlessnedi✨ (@royalpineapple_) February 27, 2017
@nellychillin @nickelcobalt I spent so long thinking it was some sort of martial arts training ?— REMBRANDT BUGATTI (@FCKNYH_GK) February 27, 2017
I've only just clocked that MUA stands for makeup artist, I thought all these people's makeup accounts were just signing off with a kiss ??— Tylertheothercreator (@tylersimo) January 16, 2017
it took me so long to figure out that "MUA" stands for "makeup artist"...i thought these ppl all just had the same middle name or smth— cammie fan acc (@bellabifurious) February 12, 2017
my aunt didn't know that MUA stood for makeup artist and genuinely thought it was pronounced "mwah" like a kiss in cackling— beloved? (@prxncesslindsey) February 17, 2017
These people finding out MUA means makeup artist...I'm glad we could figure it out together. Also so I could stop saying it like "Muva" ?— golden ✨ (@_lovelylindaaaa) February 28, 2017