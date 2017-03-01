We’ve all been there: You're forced to Google the latest acronym because you have no idea what the hell everyone is talking about. For some, it was NSFW (not safe for work) or TFW (that feeling when). For others it’s STAN (stalker and fan) or even LYLAS (love you like a sister, a once popular AOL chat term that sneaks back into the zeitgeist just often enough to stump us) — and there are plenty more where that came from.