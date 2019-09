No one makes a case for a beauty uniform quite like Victoria Beckham . For many of her post-Posh Spice years, the pop star-turned-fashion mogul has sworn by a classic singular look that she rarely, if ever, strays from. After all, when there are companies to run and royal weddings to attend, who needs to waste one extra moment deliberating on which color eye shadow to wear today? Not Victoria Beckham, that's for sure.