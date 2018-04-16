No one makes a case for a beauty uniform quite like Victoria Beckham. For many of her post-Posh Spice years, the pop star-turned-fashion mogul has sworn by a classic singular look that she rarely, if ever, strays from. After all, when there are companies to run and royal weddings to attend, who needs to waste one extra moment deliberating on which colour eye shadow to wear today? Not Victoria Beckham, that's for sure.
But Beckham's signature look doesn't fall under the category of, say, wearing the same red lipstick on the regular, or making a cat eye part of her "brand." Rather, the star always goes back to the same overall look every time — with her eyes, lips, cheeks, and even hair forming a beauty uniform that's all her own.
Need proof? In honour of the designer's birthday, we've pinpointed the most crucial features of her signature style. Ahead, the five looks Victoria Beckham always wears...