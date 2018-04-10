It used to be that if you saw someone dressed like an extra in a Madonna music video, you could safely assume it was October 31 or, at the very least, they were on their way to a themed party. But now, thanks to the popularity of beauty trends from the '80s and '90s — like perms, scrunchies, and colored mascara — seeing seriously retro looks on red carpets, magazine covers, and Instagram selfies is to be expected year-round.
In the last week or two, some of our favorite stars — and their expert glam squads — have served up some impressive homages to beauty's most recognizable icons of the past. Click through the slides ahead to see Mandy Moore, Cardi B, and more decked out in the best throwback beauty looks. It's enough to make you really miss MTV and strong-hold hairspray.