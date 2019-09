It used to be that if you saw someone dressed like an extra in a Madonna music video, you could safely assume it was October 31 or, at the very least, they were on their way to a themed party. But now, thanks to the popularity of beauty trends from the '80s and '90s — like perms, scrunchies , and coloured mascara — seeing seriously retro looks on red carpets, magazine covers, and Instagram selfies is to be expected year-round.