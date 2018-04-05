Jaime King Shares The Harrowing Details Of Her 4-Year-Old Son's Attack

According to People, King and her friend were parked in a car in Beverly Hills when a man jumped on the vehicle. Per the report, King's eldest son, four-year-old James Knight, was secured in a child's seat in the back of the car when a man jumped on the windshield, causing glass to shatter. The glass reportedly struck James.
Now, King has released a statement about the frightening ordeal, explaining in more thorough detail what the initial press reports did not. She wrote in an Instagram post Thursday:
"James Knight is incredibly shaken up, as am I. The attack was incredibly violent, and my 4 year old son was obviously the target of the individual's brutal attack, which is terrifying."
She added:
"The news that has been released has been inaccurate to the level of sustained violence and intent of this act. I'm incredibly grateful to the Beverly Hills PD, Officer Alexander Duncan, Officer Krug, Officer Bromley, and Chief Sandra Spagnoli, who rushed to our aid and have been supportive through the entire ideal, and the bystanders who stepped to help, specifically Amit Carmen, Rosette Sharma, Ryan Stranger, and a mom named Bobby."
The BITCH star criticized the paparazzi for making the disturbing incident all the more difficult for her and her son.
"I want to believe we live in a world where human integrity comes before documenting an attack. I'm saddened that the paparazzi chose to terrorize my son and I by shoving cameras in our face during an attack, whilst he was shaking and crying instead of trying to help."
King also thanked her friend, Judit Balogh, for defending her child during the scary situation.
"My brave friend Judit Balogh used her self-defense training to try and keep the individual from harming James Knight while glass was shattering on him, as the perpetrator jumped on the roof until it collapsed, and kicked in the windows trying to get him. He threw a bottle at her, hitting and assaulting her, but he could never catch her. Without her bravery and selflessness, I cannot imagine the outcome. I encourage all women and men to arm themselves with the skill of self-defense training. I promise you will never know when you might need it."
"Mental health, drug addiction, and homelessness are issues that need to be addressed, and we desperately need more resources dedicated to helping people suffering. We as a society can do better than to let those in need endanger themselves and those around them without the help they require. I believe strongly in our Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and our Beverly Hills Mayor Julian A. Gold and know they will not only continue to work to change the status quo but also dedicate themselves to issues that permeate California."
King concluded:
"I will do all I can so that no parent, child, person will have to be victimized as we have and that those in need receive the resources necessary."
According to People, the man who allegedly attacked King's son is scheduled to appear in court on April 6.
Refinery29 has reached out to reps for King and will update this post should we hear back.
