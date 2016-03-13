Jaime King Is Working On A Book Of Poems

Jaime King is a poet and we didn't know it.
The actress is following in the intrepid footsteps of Emily Dickinson, Langston Hughes, and Jewel by collaborating on a book of poetry. King announced on Instagram today that she and writer Kris Kidd are creating poems in a sort of dialogue fashion. She begins one, hands it off to Kidd, and so on and so on. It's pretty free-form and very intense.
The Swifty squad member shared an excerpt from one poem, "Potential Grout." Bet you never considered the hairs of your esophagus before now.
The actress is following in the intrepid footsteps of Emily Dickinson, Langston Hughes, and Jewel by collaborating on a book of poetry. King announced on Instagram today that she and writer Kris Kidd are creating poems in a sort of dialogue fashion. She begins one, hands it off to Kidd, and so on and so on. It's pretty free-form and very intense.
The Swifty squad member shared an excerpt from one poem, "Potential Grout." Bet you never considered the hairs of your esophagus before now.
KING X KIDD - And excerpt from 'Potential Grout' Very excited to announce @kriskidd (most brilliant poet & author) and I are doing a new book together. Essentially, we each do a paragraph back and forth and end up to something like this ✔️🔛 I started the top he hit the middle paragraph and I hit the end. Match made in heaven. 💜
No details about the book's release date have been revealed. Still, it's just a matter of time before King's job title changes to model-actress-poet. Oh, and let's not forget producer and comic...
Advertisement