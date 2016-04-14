Jaime King Thinks We Need To Change Our Bad Twitter Behavior



What would you say to young people experiencing bullying now?

"It makes me very teary-eyed to think about it, because I know that so many children are experiencing these things. And not only younger people, but what [adults] do to each other. When I go online and I see women and men being body-shamed, we call it 'trial by Twitter.' It's like you’re tried, prosecuted, and hung via social media… There's an angry mob of people that hide behind their computers, and they don't understand that they have completely destroyed someone's life. It kills me that it's being allowed. We cannot live within the Wild West in regards to social media — we need to start creating other parameters."



So why did you decide to do a makeup line?

"I'm obsessed with fashion, and I'm obsessed with beauty. For me, it's fun because it's a costume and it's a way of exploration — it’s truly a medium and a beautiful art form. Yet, at the same time, I know that it's still an illusion. But in times of war, the things that never slowed down — even in the Depression — were sales of red lipstick. What that says to me is that everyone needs a little something to make them feel beautiful when they're feeling down — whatever that means, whether words of encouragement or a beautiful lipstick."



Do you consider yourself an activist?

"I can't help but be an advocate and activist for people to start to understand each other and come together. My mom did it [when I was growing up]. Now, in a time when you would think we would all be connected…we can all connect with each other on social media…yet there is still so much hatred, so much separation, so much body-shaming, and so much inequality in regards to minorities and women. It is vital [to be an activist].



"We've come so far, but we haven't come that far: There's a lot more work that needs to be done. If I can use my voice in any way, shape, or form to make people feel less alone — which is why I'm an actor — I apply that to every single thing that I do, creatively speaking."