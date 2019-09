Jaime King Thinks We Need To Change Our Bad Twitter Behavior

When I chatted with Jaime King on the phone about her recent ColourPop collaboration , things went way beyond makeup — they got deep, quickly. The actress, model, entrepreneur, and Taylor Swift #squad member (Swift is her son's godmother!) has a strong voice that carries conviction. She speaks out for gender equality and advocates for those who've suffered from abuse, as well as those who've been bullied both online and off.Her passion carries over into every project she takes on, whether it's raising her two sons (James, 2, and Leo, 9 months), creating a makeup line that works for all skin tones, designing gender-fluid clothing for children, or simply crafting a refreshingly honest tweet. Ahead, King talks about her son's love of makeup, her experiences being bullied when she was growing up, and how her principles shape everything she does.Son James in the background: "Mommy's talking to a friend about makeup; when I'm done I'll come up and play...""Sorry, that's my son, he loves makeup," starts King. "I keep trying to give him an EOS lip balm and trick him into thinking it's actual lipstick, but he's like, 'No, mommy!'""He's obsessed with makeup. He grew up on set, so ever since he was five weeks old he was sitting on my lap while I got my hair and makeup done. He knows where everything goes... He sees it just like everything else — as a face with a canvas. People ask if a 2-year-old can really understand that — yes, they really understand that.""He has a makeup kit. He paints his nails, but he's such a boy! He doesn’t have to be this or that or the other — he can be whatever he wants to be. I am really excited because I have a clothing line coming out that's the first gender-fluid clothing line for babies and children called Gardner and the Gang .""If [kids] want to put on a superhero costume, if they want to dress like a princess, they should be able to do that without feeling judged. If a girl isn't into princesses and wants to play football, she should be allowed to do that. The more we stifle the expression of our children, we're stifling the future… We’re saying that we live within these parameters, and these parameters cannot be broken, and I just don’t believe that's the kind of world that I want to live in or raise my children in.""Beauty is all within. We live in a beauty-obsessed culture, but I realized at one point that being called beautiful my whole life never helped me fit in. It never stopped the bullying when I was a kid."