Hollywood's Biggest 2018 Hair Trend Is A Total Throwback

For years, it seemed like the only hair trend to come out of L.A. was the messy lob. But this season, stars in Hollywood are looking to the past for styles that feel fresh, exciting, and a little bit rebellious. There's the blunt supermodel bobs of the '90s, '80s power-suit curls, and now, Prohibition era flapper finger waves are having a moment. The one thing they all have in common? Powerful women wore them then, and powerful women are wearing them now.
Ahead, check out how Rihanna, Cardi B, Amber Rose, Yara Shahidi, and more are styling their finger waves. From dyeing them blue to rocking them with natural textures, these new takes on the classic style feel youthful, cool, and modern. And the best part? This time we can wear them and drink. Cheers to that.