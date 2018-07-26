Before we dive into the latest hair trend taking over our Instagram feeds, a full disclaimer: This look isn't exactly new. In fact, the revival of one of the most popular hairstyles of the '90s — the blunt bob — has been a long time coming, a twinkle in the eye of Hollywood A-listers, social-media influencers, and beauty editors everywhere. Now, the chin-grazing, cropped bob is back, and everyone is getting in on it... and this time, we really mean everyone.
Of course, this is far from the first '90s trend to ever come back in style. It's not even the only '90s hair trend to be back in style right this second: Banana clips, velvet headbands, and scrunchies are all seeing a runway comeback. But if you're not exactly chomping at the bit to relive the throbbing head pain that came along with your middle-school hair aesthetic, surely this simple — and painless — cut will satisfy your throwback needs.
Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie, Rihanna and Rowan Blanchard are only a few of the famous faces who've sported the nostalgic trend recently, proving that the choppy, angled bob is officially back — and most likely here to stay. Ahead, the celebrity haircuts bringing the '90s bob all the way into 2018...