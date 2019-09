Of course, this is far from the first '90s trend to ever come back in style. It's not even the only '90s hair trend to be back in style right this second: Banana clips, velvet headbands , and scrunchies are all seeing a runway comeback. But if you're not exactly chomping at the bit to relive the throbbing head pain that came along with your middle-school hair aesthetic, surely this simple — and painless — cut will satisfy your throwback needs.