Britney Spears truly is an unproblematic popstar. She didn’t need to use hip-hop culture to help her shed her Disney persona, she isn’t afraid to speak out publicly about politics, and she’s content to simply age gracefully. In fact, the mother-of-two tells Vogue, she felt “odd” wearing what she called "promiscuous clothes" when she shot her first-ever luxury campaign for Kenzo’s Momento spring 2018 offering, designer Carol Lim and Huberto Leon's second nostalgia-based collection which pays tribute to the brand’s denim debut on the runway in 1986. Quite a far cry from the 16-year-old singing “Baby One More Time” in a catholic schoolgirl uniform, no?
Instead, the 36-year-old tells Vogue she now spends most of her time in a nightgown. “It’s tricky because as a mother, you don’t take as much risk with your style,” she says. “I think when I was younger I took so many risks and really went for it. There was no planning what I wore, and it was like, okay, I am just going to put on the most outrageous thing. I think as a mother you hold back from that out of fear of embarrassing your kids and out of respect for them.”
Not to be confused with someone who doesn’t get what the youth deem cool to wear, Spears says “there is something very courageous about the younger generation just wearing whatever they want all the time, but I don’t know if I could do it at this point,” she tells the magazine. “I think I would go and hide under a rug or something, because I’ve been dressing a certain way the past 15 years and I wouldn’t know how to react to a big change.”
Luckily for the singer’s sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, who are 12 and 11, respectively, Spears says part of being a good mother is allowing them to discover who they are and how they want to dress. “As a mother, I used to be very strict about what they wore, but, at this point, they are growing up and becoming their own people. I want them to do their own thing — I respect that.”
