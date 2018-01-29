Is Britney Spears Trolling Us With All These Instagram Videos?

Britney Spears is many things — painter, c0-inventor of the beloved selfie, showstopper, occasional activist, charitable donor — but did you know that she's also an amateur comedian? Over the past few months, the "Lucky" singer has been posting short videos of herself strutting an imaginary catwalk at home.
Each of the videos is set to music and features at least two ensembles that are so undeniably Britney. We're talking punch pink mini dresses, shorts that are roughly the size of a human hand, crop tops that expose her belly button ring, and racy lingerie.
Instead of attending the 2018 Grammys, Spears decided to play a little dress up and documented the experience online with the caption, "Pink has always been my favorite color."
We honestly don't know which is better: her I'm-so-shocked open-mouth expression, her expert hair flips, the background music, or her knee-high boots/shorts combination. The beauty, however, is that we don't have to choose a favorite; we can enjoy this gift in its entirety feeling no shame.
On its own, this upload might leave us scratching our heads. But, once you see a couple of her other videos, it all starts to make sense. Take a look at this one, which features Spears twirling in a princess dress and a red nighty while she listens to "Feel It Still" by Portugal. The Man.
Now, check out the below post from last September, in which she rocks a highlighter yellow dress, a white choker, and what looks like the tiniest wedding dress ever made to the tune of Tracy Chapman's "Give Me One Reason."
Some of her fans have expressed their concerns, writing things like, "I don't understand" and "This is the weirdest thing I've ever seen."
Though definitely weird, it seems like these posts are meant as a joke and were perhaps born out of boredom. She did, after all, just wrap up her Vegas residency and has a lot more time on her hands. Maybe she was rummaging through some of her old costumes and wanted to show 'em off one last time? Maybe she's testing out her brand of comedy in hopes of shifting her career focus?
We may never know! The good news is that Princess of Pop doesn't need a reason to be herself, whether she's modeling strange outfits or soaking up the sun at the beach.
