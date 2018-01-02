The end of an important chapter for Britney Spears has come.
After spending the last four years performing at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Spears gave her final performance on New Year's Eve at the venue.
Ending her residency with The Axis, Spears performed to a sold-out show where she brought all of her hit songs to life for the audience, E! News reports. The costume changes that she underwent for fan favorite songs like "Toxic" were also a crowd favorite.
Spears' sister, Jaime Lynn, was one of her biggest supporters. Posting on Instagram a screenshot of her sister's performance, she wrote in the caption: "Beyond Proud of my sister #Icon."
Advertisement
Jaime Lynn wasn't the only supporter in Spears' life; Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, was also in attendance and couldn't have been prouder of his girlfriend's final Las Vegas residency show. He even took to Instagram to write a post of his own, writing: "4 years of legacy, 4 years of greatness, a change in entertainment for the better! Extremely proud of my baby for kicking ass again tonight, but this time to end #pieceofme In Vegas after 4 years of residency. What a night"
Even if you weren't able to see the performance live, viewers watching the ball drop were able to catch some of the performances. The famous Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest caught Spears' performances of "Toxic" and "Work Bitch." Fans were excited to see the Spears that they know and love coming back to the stage.
It's not clear what Spears will do next now that her residency is over, but fans will be waiting in anticipation to see what is next for her.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement