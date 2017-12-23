Britney Spears is here for Dreamers — that is, undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children — and she's showing her support with a to-the-point Instagram post.
In the post, Spears is at home, clad in sweatpants and Uggs topped with a black T-shirt that simply reads, "We Are All Dreamers."
Her caption is straight to the point, "We are all Dreamers. Tell Congress to pass the #DreamAct."
The Trump administration announced in September a plan to eliminate Obama-era policy aimed at protecting Dreamers, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, better known as DACA. The policy is set to fully expire on March 5, 2018.
DACA gave undocumented youth who arrived in the U.S. as children a two-year renewable work permit and shielded them from deportation. The program was implemented by President Obama through executive action five years ago, after efforts to enact the DREAM Act failed in Congress. Spears is calling on Congress to enact the DREAM Act, which would protect young people working and studying in the U.S.
Spears is not known for sharing her opinions about politics. Back in 2003 on CNN's Crossfire, a very young, gum-chewing Spears made what in hindsight are some innocuous remarks about trusting President George W. Bush after the 9/11 attacks. This clip ended up as a highlight in Michael Moore's documentary about the tragedy, Fahrenheit 911, and at the time the singer ended up being mocked for her comments.
She does pose with politicians, however. In February of 2016, Spears shared a photo on Instagram showing her meeting Secretary of State, and at the time, the Democratic nominee for president, Hillary Clinton.
She (or her social media team) stayed out of the political fray with a caption celebrating Clinton without specifically endorsing her, writing, "Being in Vegas for #PieceOfMe is amazing for so many reasons... Especially today... because I had the incredible opportunity to meet @HillaryClinton!! Such an inspiration and beautiful voice for women around the world!!! This woman had an intense presence and I felt very honored to meet her!!!"
