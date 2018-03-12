Story from Entertainment News

Did Taylor Swift's New Video Copy This Perfume Ad?

Natalie Gil
Taylor Swift dropped a new video on Sunday night after winning female artist of the year at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, but in typical Taylor Swift fashion, the release has already sparked controversy.
The video for "Delicate", the fourth release from her album Reputation, sees Swift giving interviews on a red carpet and dancing around a fancy hotel lobby in a blue gown while making "dorky" faces. Instead of her usual #squad, though, Swift is alone. For most of the video, she's either being flanked by bodyguards, alone or being ignored.
While the video has been warmly received by fans, with many dubbing her expressions and uninhibited dancing "relatable", the rest of the discussion around it has been far less complimentary, with many accusing Swift of "ripping off" others' work and channelling dance prodigy Maddie Ziegler.
Advertisement
The most common comparison so far has been between the video and a Kenzo fragrance advert directed by Spike Jonze back in 2016. In the ad, actor Margaret Qualley (The Leftovers) dancing energetically around a fancy building in a gown while pulling strange faces.
Watch the ad above and you'll struggle to deny the similarities, both in terms of their content and aesthetics.
Others have made links between "Delicate" and Britney Spears' 2000 Hit "Lucky", which sees the pop icon struggling under the pressures of fame and surrounded by fans on a red carpet.
Again, the similarities are pretty striking.
Other eagle-eyed Britney fans have compared later scenes in "Delicate", in which Swift dances in an abandoned rainy street, to the video for Spears’ “Overprotected (Darkchild Remix)".
The video for the 2002 hit features a similar scene in which Spears (from 2:50 above).
These similarities will no doubt be a Delicate issue for Swift, who has faced plagiarism accusations in the past, including over the lyrics to her worldwide smash hit "Shake It Off" last year.
Read These Next:
Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Are No Longer Hiding From Paparazzi
Would Taylor Swift's Best Friends Really Sell Her Out Like This?
Taylor Swift's Fans Will Not Take This Criticism Lightly
Advertisement

More from Global News

R29 Original Series