taylor swift's "delicate" video is a poor man's version of spike jonze's ad for Kenzo, this bop deserved more pic.twitter.com/39Ub99bKqc— christina.jpg (@wtfcylon) March 12, 2018
Taylor Swift's "Delicate" video is weirdly similar to the Spike Jonze KENZO World commercial ?— Candace Lowry (@TheCandaceLowry) March 12, 2018
✔ lonely/contemplative look off-cam— kenny wassus (@kgw) March 12, 2018
✔ silly wink faces pic.twitter.com/dS2rR3qGop
✔ profile tracking shot of militant walk— kenny wassus (@kgw) March 12, 2018
✔ ballet leap (one v good, the other ... not as good — granted margaret qualley is a mutant dance goddess, so taylor was doomed there) pic.twitter.com/fLm2BM1M9b
✔ dolly shot in ending w lukewarm smile pic.twitter.com/3sT9rpUPL6— kenny wassus (@kgw) March 12, 2018
Kenzo ad by Spike Jonze + Maddie Ziegler in every Sia music video = Taylor Swift's Delicate music video— Alice ? (@_quasialice) March 12, 2018
The new @taylorswift13 Delicate music video is such an insanely blatant copy/rip-off of the Spike Jonze Kenzo World commercial. The setting, colour palette, choreography, everything.— Gina Schreuder (@Gina_and_tonic) March 12, 2018
Taylor Swift’s #Delicate is the reboot of Britney’s #Lucky pic.twitter.com/fqyV13wxSk— Keely MacDonald (@KeelyMacDragon) March 12, 2018
The Delicate music video reminds me of the Lucky music video by Britney Spears.— 11th Street Kid ? (@BlondiePoodle13) March 12, 2018
#Delicate was hella cute but britney bitch did it better #lucky— Cassandra MacLennan (@cassmaclennan) March 12, 2018
Everyone thinks Taylor's 'Delicate' video is this original masterpiece.. It's not... Parts of it have a very similar concept to Britney's 'Lucky' and most of it has Maddie Ziegler written all over it (umm the dancing)...— Zoe Elder (@Zoe_Elder101) March 12, 2018
This is real #Delicate #Overprotected i see the same thing pic.twitter.com/5NjtFUjjLO— Enda Dollar ℹ️ (@endadollar) March 12, 2018
Just noticed something Taylor Swift Delicate VS Britney Spears Overprotected pic.twitter.com/abZuMjrBip— Enda Dollar ℹ️ (@endadollar) March 12, 2018
Delicate is the unsexy version of Overprotected sue her @britneyspears pic.twitter.com/HnWOE5C1Pg— ?? (@capitalized) March 12, 2018