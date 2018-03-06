Would Taylor Swift's Best Friends Really Sell Her Out Like This?

Welp, it looks like Taylor Swift's "friends" are giving her plenty of material for her next album — or, at least, next ultra shady single.
Two "insiders" (whatever that means, we'll never know) have anonymously gone on the record with website Grazia to spill the tea on Ms. Swift — and honestly, it's just mean.
The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer, who has kept a low-profile as she rehearses for her upcoming Reputation tour, was chastised by both sources for choosing to hang out with her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, over her slew of celebrity friends.
One insider, who does not think Swift's actions are very #SquadGoals, told Grazia:
"Celebrity friendships are weird. You don’t see each other for forever, and you accept that – but Taylor’s gone off-grid in a big way since meeting Joe."
They added:
"I even heard about people getting requests not to mention her in interviews. It’s hard when that's all you’re asked about, but Taylor is hyper-sensitive. I guess you have to be high-maintenance to become the biggest pop star in the world."
That's some serious shade from a friend who had such a hard time shutting up about Swift that they decided to talk anonymously to a publication about her.
A second insider (again, this person could be Swift's dry cleaner, keep this in mind) was a little bit nicer about the whole thing. But just a little bit.
"Taylor’s been keeping a low profile, but there hasn’t been a big fall-out," the second insider revealed to Grazia. "She was stung by claims her squad was elitist and prefers to spend time with close friends one-on-one at the moment. Since meeting Joe, her priorities have shifted, and everyone’s hoping for her sake that it works out. If it doesn’t, she may find herself having to make some awkward reparations."
There will always be rumours that the "Blank Space" songstress is on the outs with her friends. Lorde had to spell out her friendship with Swift back in July of 2017. Karlie Kloss received rat emojis on her Instagram when fans thought a caption in her basketball video ("Swish, swish") placed her on Team Katy Perry. But what these insiders are revealing is hardly some hard-hitting celebrity gossip. This all just sounds like Swift is now 28 and not always in the mood to throw parties with blow-up swans and "I Heart T.S." tee-shirts. Is it not very grown-up to prefer a dinner out with one friend as opposed to a squad of dozens?
Maybe these anonymous pals are just feeling really left out now that Swift has a new man. Maybe a heart-to-heart over cookie decorating is exactly what these friends need.
However, if Swift decided to cut these guys out of her life for complaining to the press rather than being an adult and initiating a conversation, I would not blame her for going scorched-earth. What grown-up pop star has time for such shenanigans?
